Tanzania: Tz Investment Climate Attracts Global Car Manufacturer

GLOBAL Motor Manufacturer Nissan Tanzania Limited has acknowledged the presence of conducive investment climate in the country, which makes them consider establishing a car assembly plant.

"Availability of conducive environment for investment in the country creates a room for us manufacturers to produce quality products," stated company's Chairman Tim Jaques.

He made the remarks recently on the sidelines of an event to introduce a new Nissan Navara vehicle in the Tanzanian market.

He said the company intends to layout foundations to facilitate the establishment of a car assembly plant in the country after observing potential signs of a growing automobile market. According to Jaques, discussions were in progress with authorities on the plan saying this is part of an initiative by the company to participate in the economic development of Tanzania.

"We are open for discussion but also very willing to participate in the national economy building because we have been in Tanzania for some time now and we have seen there is a huge sign of a growing car automobile sector," he said.

Speaking on the newly introduced vehicle the official said the new Nissan Navara pickup delivers an enhanced level of safety, comfort and driving pleasure while continuing to bring durability, reliability and versatility for travel lovers.

For his part the marketing manager for the company Alfred Minja said the state of business in the country in the past year was taken back because of Covid-19.

According to him, the sixth phase government has shown signs of better times ahead for investment saying this was good for the economy of the country.