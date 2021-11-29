Tanzania: Morogoro to Focus On Environment Conservation

MOROGORO Region will launch environment conservation campaigns to restore the region's old glory of ancient forests and streams of flowing waters from the Uluguru Mountain

The Regional Commissioner, Martine Shigela said in Morogoro on Friday that authorities would introduce measures to curb encroachment to the forests and over exploitation of natural resources from rapidly growing population.

"There are some important things we have destroyed. We must rectify. Environment degradation cannot go on, said the Regional Commissioner at the launch of celebration to mark 60th Independence Anniversary for Morogoro District.

Morogoro Region is facing environmental degradation from a rapidly growing population that have intensified encroachment and over exploitation of the natural resources.

The Regional Commissioner said they would launch tree planting campaigns and come up with by-laws that would make it mandatory for urban residents to plant trees around houses.

He tasked regional authorities in Natural Resources, Forestry and Environment dockets to come up with programmes that will support environment conservation measures.

We have planned to restore our lost glory. We ask for your support. You just give us ideas on what and how we can do and leave the rest to us," he said.

He had earlier said he was pleased with the readiness of small scale traders to relocate to new designated areas as asked by the regional government to keep the town environment clean.

He said it was important for the traders to move to the new areas to keep the town clean and customers would eventually follow them.

"We must reach where we have to set aside areas for different activities. Many people want to stay in the town centres. What they do not know is that the town and urban areas are rapidly expanding," he said, giving an example of earlier reluctance of small scale traders to move to Msamvu areas during the construction of the regional bus stand.

Earlier, Morogoro District Commissioner, Albert Msando said the district authorities have planned to protect water sources using 500 militia members.

"We must go to protect our water sources and natural vegetation," said the DC at the event.

Last week President Samia Suluhu Hassan ordered district and regional commissioners to ensure that water catchments areas are fully protected to save the country from looming water scarcity.

"Encroachment of water catchments areas and felling of trees for farming and livestock keeping are destroying the water sources, threatening water availability in the country," she warned.

President Samia said she was aware that a good number of towns and cities in the country had started experiencing water shortage and power outage caused by declining water levels in rivers and dams.

"Relevant authorities should not hesitate to take punitive actions to farmers and livestock keepers who invade water catchments areas," ordered President Samia.

She cited Ruvu River and Great Ruaha River basins as the most invaded water catchments areas, saying livestock keepers have invaded these areas for grazing their animals.