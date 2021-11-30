Nigeria: Covid-19 - Mass Vaccination Campaign: Nigerian Govt Lists Ogun, Nasarawa, Others As Best Performing States

Nigeria has administered at least 9,640,048 doses of COVID vaccines so far.

The latest data from the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has listed five high performing states in the coronavirus vaccination campaign across Nigeria.

According to the statistics, Ogun State has administered the highest percentage of COVID-19 vaccines of its targeted population, according to the NPHCDA COVID-19 vaccine distribution and administration data tracker.

Nassarawa, Oyo, Osun and Ekiti are the four other states in the top five ranking in COVID-19 vaccination rates.

Meanwhile, Sokoto, Enugu, Ebonyi, Anambra and Taraba were listed among the least performing states in COVID-19 vaccination.

The NPHCDA data tracker compiles data from healthcare facilities and public health authorities. It updates daily to report the total number of COVID-19 vaccines that have been distributed to each state and the total number each state has administered.

As of 6 a.m, November 29, Nigeria had administered at least 9,640,048 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs two doses, that's enough to have vaccinated about 2.4 per cent of the country's population.

With the discovery of a new variant named Omicron across some African countries, Europe, America and others, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has advised regions with large populations unvaccinated against COVID-19 to improve their vaccination campaign to avoid reinfection.

Ranking

The NPHCDA tracker ranks states according to the percentage of its eligible residents that have been vaccinated fully.

According to the data, Ogun State having vaccinated 3.34 per cent of its eligible citizens is the highest in the ranking.

Nasarawa with 3.21 per cent of eligible residents vaccinated came second and is followed by Oyo State at 3.04 percent.

Osun and Ekiti came fourth and fifth with 2.82 and 2.13 percentage vaccinations respectively.

Lagos with arguably the highest population of eligible citizens for vaccination came sixth on the log with 1.94 per cent vaccinated so far.