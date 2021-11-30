Nigeria: NLC to Buhari - Ignore Governors, Sign Electoral Bill

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), on Monday, asked President Muhammadu Buhari to ignore pressure from governors and sign the 2021 Electoral Act Amendment Bill into law.

The NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, in a letter sent to the President, said their opposition to the mode of primary contained in the bill was "a classic case of greed for political power, inordinate ambition, a ruthless quest for command and control in a democracy and mindless expansionist tendencies."

According to him, there was a need for the expansion of the powers of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to develop guidelines as it deemed fit to guide the deployment of technology during elections in Nigeria.

The letter dated November 23, 2021, partly read, "We are not unaware of the tremendous pressure being brought to bear on you by state governors across party lines and other selfish interest groups and individuals to do otherwise.

"This pressure, we are afraid to say, represents a classic case of greed for political power, inordinate ambition, a ruthless quest for command and control in a democracy, mindless expansionist tendencies and further proof of the iron cast will of a few persons among us to erode time-tested democratic values and to subvert our democratic institutions.

"At the moment, it is trite knowledge that governors, against all decent norms, control the state legislatures, judiciary, SIEC (State Independent Electoral Commission) and local governments; in spite of your heroic effort to free them.

"Given their stranglehold on SIEC and their intolerance for the opposition, bestowing upon them the power to determine who goes to the National Assembly will amount to taking undue chances with our democracy."

The labour leader called on Buhari to once again "demonstrate courage, leadership as well as protect our democracy.

"History beckons upon you as the nation and the international community wait for you with bated breath."