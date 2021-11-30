Nigeria: Money Laundering Retards Economic Growth - EFCC Chairman

29 November 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Kalu Eziyi

Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa, has said money laundering erodes financial institutions and weakens the sector's role in the economic growth of a nation.

Bawa stated this at a two-day workshop on anti-corruption organised by the Abia State Government for stakeholders and account officers of the state at Michael Okpara Auditorium, Umuahia, the capital.

Represented by the director of operations of the commission, Mr Abdulkarim Chukkol, he stressed that all must join hands with the commission to curb financial and economic crimes in the country and beyond.

Presenting a paper titled: "Nature and Consequences of Economic and Financial Crimes," the anti-corruption chief said the theme of the workshop, "Governance and Corruption" was very apt and necessary.

Similarly, the chief of staff to the governor and facilitator of the workshop, Prof Anthony Agbazuere, lauded the commission for adopting sensitisation and education to eradicate corruption in the country.

He expressed appreciation to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu for his thoughtfulness, initiative and foresight in convoking the workshop which he maintained is in tandem with international best practices and the law.

The state chief judge, Justice Onuoha Ogwe, who spoke on "Ridding Governance of Corruption: The Roles, Achievements and Challenges of Courts in Handling Corruption Cases," aligned the judiciary with the workshop.

The workshop also featured question and answer sessions and paper presentation on "Managing Corruption in Governance: Theoretical and Conceptual Dimensions by the Dean, School of Postgraduate Studies, Imo State University, Owerri, Prof. U.U Chukwueze.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X