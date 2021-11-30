Nigeria: Police Rescue Soldier, 15 Others Abducted By Insurgents - Official

29 November 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Official said three of the travellers were still missing.

A team of policemen patrolling the Maiduguri-Damaturu road, on Monday prevented the abduction of a soldier and 15 travellers by insurgents.

The soldier, a Lance Corporal, is attached 4 Battalion, Marte.

Borno Police Command spokesman, Sani Kamilu, said the incident occurred around Yanakiri and Kondori villages when insurgents in about 20 gun trucks ambushed the motorists.

"They were intercepted and being abducted to the bush by suspected members of Boko Haram terrorists.

"The crack team of the police in collaboration with the Police Rapid Response Squad on getting the information, pursued the suspected terrorists into the bush.

"After an exchange of fire, the victims were rescued due to the superior fire power and techniques by the police operatives," Mr Kamilu said.

He however, said three of the travellers were still missing.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X