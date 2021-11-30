Kenya: Mutua Says Will Support Odinga in the Event He Shelves His 2022 Ambitions

Nairobi — Maendeleo Chap Chap (MCC) party will support the Azimio la Umoja Initiative led by Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga in its quest to work with like-minded parties ahead of the 2022 General Election.

The resolution was reached at the National Executive Council meeting held on Monday.

"As a party, we are going to support Azimio la Umoja because it is bringing Kenyans together regardless of their tribe or political affiliation. We can work under that movement as a political party in whatever coalition that will come forth as we focus on forming the next government in 2022," said Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua who is the party leader.

Mutua has been popularising himself, with plans to vie for the presidency but he remained noncommittal Monday on if he will shelve his ambitions.

"This party has the mandate to run to be the next president of the government of Kenya. We will be launching my presidential manifesto which will show that MCC is all about development and solving the ills of this country," he said and urged Odinga to consider shelving his ambitions.

He urged Odinga to shelve his ambition should he intend to vie insisting that it was an opportune time for the youth to lead this country.

"But if by any chance I am not running because you never know the future, know that I will vote for Odinga because I believe in him," he added.

The Machakos Governor said the party will field candidates in all electoral seats with aspirants seeking to run using the party slated to meet on December 9.

"We don't have a special seat for any candidate. We will be launching nationwide recruitment of members even as we seek to revamp our strategy, which we will not reveal as yet," Mutua stated.

The party's top organ appointed new party officials which include Bahati Rashid (Vice-Chair), Wilfred Namu(Secretary-General), Kendi Laichema(Treasurer), John Roko(Organizing Secretary), Catherine Magelo(Women league) among others who will be ratified during the National Delegates Congress to held in February 17, 2022.