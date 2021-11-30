Kenya: FKF's Nick Mwendwa Declines to Take Corruption Plea

Nairobi — The President of Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Nick Mwendwa was arraigned in court Monday but declined to take a plea.

Mwendwa's lawyers protested to the court, saying their client's rights had been violated and vowed to challenge any charges against him.

Mwendwa was arraigned before anti-corruption senior principal magistrate Eunice Nyutu who ordered him detained until Tuesday when she will rule on the matter.

Mwemdwa was arrested three weeks ago over allegations of mismanaging FKF.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed appointed a caretaker committee charged by retired judge Aaron Ringerato run FKF for six months, effectively kicking out Mwendwa and his team.

Mwendwa had been in custody following his arrest three weeks ago but was freed on bond and the prosecution initially failed to charge him.

Mwendwa is barred from accessing his office or making public comments in the media over the case or the investigations.