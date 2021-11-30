Kenya: Anthony Muiruri Claims Captain's Prize at Royal Nairobi Golf Club

Anthony Muiruri braved the morning rains to put together an impressive two rounds total of 139 nett and emerge the overall winner of the 2021 Captain's (Sylvester Odhiambo) Prize at the long par 72 Royal Nairobi Golf Club over the weekend.

Muirui won by two shots from Jones Ndombi, who clinched the men's prize with a score of 141, a shot better than Linus Kowiti, who took home the runners up prize, and Bharat Gohil on 143 nett finishing third.

As predicted, Rebecca Likami emerged the winner of the ladies first prize after posting 146 nett. She won by a shot from Annemarie Vellekoop.

In the seniors section, whose round was played on Thursday, Henry Nyachae emerged the winner with a score of 40 points.

Meanwhile, Don Riaroh posted 144 nett to lead the guests where Edwin Muchai came second with a score of 147 nett.

Former Nyanza Golf Club chairman Tobias See emerged the best Sponsor with a score of 150 nett. He won by a shot from Felix Ochieng, while Benard Kiraithe on 151 nett was the best past captain.

Leading in the first round played on Friday was Kathure Njoroge with an impressive score of 67 nett, while Lucas Oluoch claimed the Saturday round prize with 68 nett.

On the other hand, Njogu Kungu hit a massive 350m drive to claim the men's longest drive, with Nancy Ikinu winning the ladies longest drive, as Chrispine Mudhune was the nearest player to the pin.

"I am truly grateful for all the support you have given and ensuring this event a great success" said Odhiambo, a former captain at Mombasa Golf Club.

Besides Stanbic Bank, other sponsors included Glenfiddich, Rubis Energy, Solvochem, Nupea, Safaricom, Tourism Fund, Mayfair Insurance, Riley Falcon Security Services, Ola Energy, KK Security, AAR Healthcare and Jovid Travel among many others.

At Kiambu Golf Club, Evans Ngene, playing off handicap seven, beat a field of 280 golfers to claim victory with an aggregate score of 67 points.

This earned him a trip to Dubai courtesy of Kenya Airways. Finishing second was Alvin Gakere, who posted 65 points, with Stephen Kiaro on 64 points finishing third.

In the ladies section, Joyce Wanjiru, playing off one, posted 65 points to win on countback from Wanjiru Karume.

Elvis Muigua was the best junior, while Pius Mworia was the best past chairman with a score of 29 points and Sammy Muriu was the best past captain on 32 points.

Leading in the men's Saturday round was Stanley Wainana, who managed 36 points, beating Stephen Kiaro on count back.

The ladies title went to Joyce Wanjiru on 35, one point better than Wanjiru Karume.

Taking the nines were Nathan Ngotho and Joseph Kahari on 25 and 19 points. In the subsidiary, PK Kaburu carded 38, while the ladies winner was Beratrice Gathara on 42 and Michael Kariuki was the best guest on 37 points. Elvis Muigua topped the junior list on 34 points.

Meanwhile during the Friday event, Stephen Muhinja, playing of handicap 23, managed 41 points to win well ahead of Peter Nganga and William Muguima on 35 points.

Michael Karanga won the gross on 75 and Patricia Mbugua carded 34 points to win on countback from Anne Ngumba.

The nines went to Paul Kaumbutho on 19 points and Lennox Mutua who carded 20 points.

In the subsidiary, Leonard Mwangi posted 36 points and the lady winner was Carol Maina on 40 points. Leading the guests was Moses Karanu on 36 points.

At the Nyeri club course, Faith Chemutai claimed the Mt Kenya Ladies Open tournament sponsored by Bayer East Africa.

Chemutai posted a great score of 73 points to bag the Silver Gross title. The tournament attracted at 67 female participants and 30 participants in the subsidiary for men.

She was followed by Racheal Ndei, who had 90 points, while handicap 14 Carol Kibaya came in third with 91 points.

Dr Susan Ngure, playing off handicap 19, became the Silver net winner with 73 points closely followed by handicap 20 Ruth Kae and Mary Muthoni, who was playing off handicap 16, with 77 and 79 points respectively.

The following are summarised results of the weekend golf round:

At Thika Greens Golf Resort; Johnnie Walker Golf Series; Winning team;

Hamisi Hassan, John Ngugi, Dickson Kingi , Joseph Muhingo 138 pts, 2nd

Collins Okun, William Musili, B Tororei and Jasan Ngatia 131 points, Brian Masika, Bernard K Macharia, Samson Mureithi and Dominic Chege 130 pts. Subsidiary; Winner-

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Samson Mureithi 41 points cb Munge Karoki. Category B Dickson Kingi 47 pts

Ladies Category A, Betty Mutua 33 cb Esther Mworia. Category B, Margret Warugongo 45 pts. Nines, Christopher Andrea and Patrick Theche 22 points each.

At Nanyuki; Mt Kenya Ladies Open- Nanyuki Leg; Gross winner- Faith Chemutai 69 gross, Rachel Ndei 89, Susan Hiuku 91. Nett winner- Rose Komu 75 nett, Linda Kangogo 76, Category B winner- Elizabeth Ngéthe 98 gross, Mary Kiptoo 99, Hellen Kurutu 101. Nett inner- Marion Githinji 73, Caroline Munene 74.

At Ruiru Sports Club; Early Morning Golfers tournament; Overall winner David Kabera 42pts, Men winner Isac Nguku 41pts, Micahel Muturi 40pts, Lady winner Atlanta Wamahia 32, Paulin e Mungai 31, Nines; Simon Gichuru 23pts, Dixon Waruingi 20, Guest winner Cleopas Makau 30pts, Sponsor winner Joseph Ndome 37pts, James Mureithi 34 pts.

At Nyali; Lelesta Charity Golf tournament; Overall winner- Martin Ombura 39, Men winner- George Choge 38, cb Kevin Smith 38, Lady winner- Truphena Oyaro 37, Divinah Ongaki 36, Best senior- Paul Macharia 38, Junior winner- Mwai Mariga 39, Guest- Caroline Munyi 35; Nines: Johnson Wamunyua 22, J.M. Muthuuri 22 pts.