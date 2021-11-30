Congo-Kinshasa: Rhumba Fans to Mark Tabu Ley's 8th Anniversary

27 November 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Amos Ngaira

Fans and former counterparts of legendary Congolese musician Tabu Ley Rochereau will on Tuesday mark the 8th anniversary since his death. Just like last year, the occasion will largely be an online affair, with limited live shows due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Speaking to the Nation on Friday, US-based Congolese musician and producer Mekanisi Modero said he is liaising with some former members of Tabu Ley's Afrisa International band and his family members to mark the occasion.

"Due to the constraints of travelling or organising any major show, we have been networking online in celebrating Tabu Ley's life and music," Mekanisi said.

The saxophonist and long-serving band manager of Afrisa International said he also been in regular contact with Pascal Tabu, one of the fallen icon's sons who lives in Seattle City.

Tabu Ley, who died at a Belgian hospital on November 30, 2013, is best remembered for compositions such as Muzina, Sorozo, Maze, Nakei Nairobi and Ibrahim.

Tabu Ley also groomed other singers like Sam Mangwana and Mbilia Bel, who went to have successful music careers of their own.

Meanwhile, fans of another Congolese legend, the late Pepe Kalle, will next week mark the 23rd anniversary of his death.

In Kenya, music lovers will be commemorating the 20th anniversary since the death of the King of Twist, Daudi Kabaka, whose best compositions include Msichana wa Elimu and Harambee Harambee.

