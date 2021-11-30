Kenya: Police Say 14 Kamuiru Students to Face Arson Charges Over Dorm Fire

Police in Kirinyaga have arrested 14 students of Kamuiru Boys Secondary School following the setting a blaze of a dormitory on Sunday which property worth thousands of shillings destroyed.

Confirming the arrests, the Kirinyaga Central Deputy County Commissioner Daniel Ndege said the boys are being held at Kerugoya Police Station and that they will be charged with arson after investigations are complete.

The students were in night preps when the dormitory caught fire.

Immediately after the fire broke out, firefighters from the county rushed to the scene and managed to put it out but nothing was salvaged.

One of fire fighters, Jonn Kiama, said the fire, whose cause could not be immediately established, destroyed beds, uniforms, bags and other items belonging to the students.

This is the fifth school in the region to be affected by fire in less than one month.

Mr Ndege said it was sad that another dormitory had been burnt down and told the police not to spare any student who will be implicated.