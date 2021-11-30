Nigeria: Covid-19 - Nigerian Govt Begins 'Office-to-Office Vaccinations'

"What this simply means is that government employees who are yet to be vaccinated will find a vaccination site around their offices to register and get vaccinated," the official said.

To ensure all civil servants are fully vaccinated before December 1, 2021, the Nigerian government has commenced office-to-office COVID-19 vaccination in federal ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs).

The Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Faisal Shuaib, said this at a briefing by the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19 on Monday in Abuja.

Mr Shuaib said the move is to further ease access to COVID-19 vaccines by government employees.

"We have also commenced office-to-office vaccination in Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs). What this simply means is that government employees who are yet to be vaccinated will find a vaccination site around their offices to register and get vaccinated," he said.

He noted that "this will help in preventing the excuse of having to leave their place of employment to a distant vaccination site".

The chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, had earlier announced that beginning December 1, 2021 all federal government employees will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or present a negative PCR result to gain access to their offices.

"With effect from 1st December 2021, Federal Government employees shall be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or present a negative COVID-19 PCR test result done within 72 hours, to gain access to their offices, in all locations within Nigeria and our Missions," he had said

Follow-up

The executive director said "from time to time, civil servants will be picked at random to check or assess their COVID-19 antibody titre".

He said this will help detect persons who may have fraudulently acquired the COVID-19 vaccination cards without vaccination.

"Anyone who has been found to have fraudulently obtained the vaccination card without vaccination would be handed over to the law enforcement authorities," he said.

He noted that the agency is collaborating with the Nigerian Military, Police, and the Para-Military institutions in the establishment of mass vaccination sites in their locations around the country.

"We will also be assisting with the deployment of our vaccination teams to all sites identified by these institutions," he said.

Mr. Shuaib said COVID-19 vaccines are free and are available at sites close to everyone.

He urged everyone yet to be vaccinated to take advantage of the mass vaccination campaign to receive COVID-19 vaccines.

"Those who have received their first dose should also endeavor to go and get their second dose on their due dates, for full protection," he said.

He said the mass vaccination sites are available in public health facilities, designated private health facilities, shopping malls, open markets, schools, general hospitals, tertiary health institutions, recreation parks, religious centres, motor parks, and many other public places across Nigeria.

Vaccination so far

Mr Shuaib said as of Monday, over six million eligible persons have received the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccines in Nigeria.

He also said over 3.5 million persons have received their second shots, making them fully vaccinated.

"As of Monday the 29th of November 2021, 6,504,043 eligible persons have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Nigeria.

"3,586,812 persons have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19," he said.

He also said none of the vaccinated persons have died as a result of taking the COVID-19 vaccine.

Mr Shuaib also said over 30 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines are on ground with the country expecting another 60 million doses before the first quarter of 2022.