Tanzania: Police Arrests 15 for Allegedly Breaking Into Warehouse

KINONDONI Regional Police are holding 15 suspected bandits in connection to theft of stocks of Hennessy Cognac at the main warehouse of the brand's agent in Masaki- Dar es Salaam.

The Kinondoni Police Regional Commander Ramadhani Kingai clarified that his office was investigating the incident, which occurred recently.

"We are aware of this incident and we are working on it. All suspects have been arrested for investigations," he added.

In the development, General Manager of the MMI Tanzania, supplier of the product, Mr Paul Hopkins, said he was happy that Police was investigating the matter and had apprehended several suspects.

He added: "The MMI Tanzania's main warehouse was broken into for two times in two years. Following the first robbery, we learnt a lesson and installed secret security cameras which helped to record the incident."

The installed security systems alarmed to notify the security company, the GardaWorld Rapid Response Team (RRT), which guides the premise.

The security guards rushed here to the scene to prevent the theft, but when they arrived the warehouse had already been broken and managed to recover only some stocks.

Mr Hopkins thanked the police force for dealing with the matter by using the CCTV footage, which shows how the warehouse was robbed.

He assured the Police of full support by offering all wanted documents.

Commenting on the business trend, Hopkins thanked their customers for their continued support, noting that his company was committed to expanding its reach to communities through the corporate social responsibility programmes.

"We have been effectively implementing corporate social responsibility as part of giving back to the community," he said.

He said Tanzania has been the best market for the Hennessy product.