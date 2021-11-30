Tanzania: PS Asks Graduates to Embrace Patriotism

GRADUANDS of the College of Business Education (CBE) have been urged to embrace patriotism and be loyal to the nation.

The remarks were made by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry of industry and trade, Mr Dotto James, during the 56th graduation of the college held at CBE Kangaye grounds.

"You have to be patriotic and every one of you should make sure you fulfill your responsibilities," Mr James said.

He said the government would raise funds to complete construction of some of college's infrastructures, including the college conference hall and classrooms.

He has instructed the CBE Mwanza campus to continue enrolling students as per available classrooms.

A total of 484 graduands including 257 men (53%) and 227 women (47 per cent) were awarded degrees, Certificates and Diplomas.

On his side, college principal Professor Emmanuel Mjema said in the 60 years of independence their college has produced more than 80,000 professionals in various fields including procurement and supply, scales and weights.

He said when their college was established in 1965 with only one campus in Dar-es-salaam they had only 20 students but currently there are four campuses accommodating more than 12,000 students.

Professor Mjema said their college will continue to provide better education and training to meet the job market needs.

He said the college was focusing on offering competence-based training as well as provision of quality research services.