Tanzania: PS Asks Graduates to Embrace Patriotism

30 November 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Alexander Sanga in Mwanza

GRADUANDS of the College of Business Education (CBE) have been urged to embrace patriotism and be loyal to the nation.

The remarks were made by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry of industry and trade, Mr Dotto James, during the 56th graduation of the college held at CBE Kangaye grounds.

"You have to be patriotic and every one of you should make sure you fulfill your responsibilities," Mr James said.

He said the government would raise funds to complete construction of some of college's infrastructures, including the college conference hall and classrooms.

He has instructed the CBE Mwanza campus to continue enrolling students as per available classrooms.

A total of 484 graduands including 257 men (53%) and 227 women (47 per cent) were awarded degrees, Certificates and Diplomas.

On his side, college principal Professor Emmanuel Mjema said in the 60 years of independence their college has produced more than 80,000 professionals in various fields including procurement and supply, scales and weights.

He said when their college was established in 1965 with only one campus in Dar-es-salaam they had only 20 students but currently there are four campuses accommodating more than 12,000 students.

Professor Mjema said their college will continue to provide better education and training to meet the job market needs.

He said the college was focusing on offering competence-based training as well as provision of quality research services.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X