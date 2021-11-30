Tanzania: Swiss Govt Pledges Continued Support to Poverty Alleviation Initiatives

THE SWISS government has expressed its commitment to continue supporting initiated programmes that aim to bring positive changes in the country, especially those that focus on alleviating poverty.

Switzerland ambassador to Tanzania, Didier Chassot expressed his country's commitment over the weekend in the presence of the director of the Swiss Development Cooperation (SDC), Ms Patricia Danzi, during a visit to Wilunze Village in Chamwino District Council.

The Swiss delegates visited the village over the weekend to see the progress of the Productive and Social Safety Net (PSSN Phase II) programme during which they also spoke with beneficiaries.

The programme was implemented under Tanzania Action Social Fund (TASAF III).

Ambassador Chassot said the Swiss government is committed to consolidating bilateral friendship with Tanzania.

As Swiss-Tanzania cooperation marks the 40th anniversary this year, the ambassador tipped that the Swiss Government through SDC in collaboration with other stakeholders will ensure TASAF III brings positive changes to poor households.

Amb Chassot urged the beneficiaries to work diligently to bring about self-sustainable development. The Swiss government has donated 40bn/- to support the programme in 2021-2024.

For her part, the director of the SDC, Ms Danzi urged the beneficiaries to properly use the available resources to bring changes to their lives.

She also called upon the beneficiaries to change their mindset, arguing that what TASAF III was doing is to support them. She called upon them to play a major part in changing their lives positively.

"I want you to understand that it's not Swiss or TASAF which will pull you out of poverty but rather your own efforts can change your future. So whenever you are assisted you should also exploit the opportunity to create a better future for you and your generation," she advised.

On his side, Chamwino District Executive Director, Dr Semistatus Mashimba conveyed his sincere thanks to the TASAF as well as partners who facilitated the implementation of the programme.

"The implementation of the second phase of TASAF III PSSN programme started in 2020 and up to this year the district has at least 15,608 beneficiaries benefiting from basic grants and capacity building," Dr Mashimba added.