Tanzania: Rukwa RC Warns Against Construction Materials Price Hike

RUKWA Regional Commissioner (RC) Joseph Mkirikiti has warned traders against inflating prices for the construction materials, especially during this period when the region has embarked on constructing classrooms.

The government, through regional authorities, is across the country constructing classrooms to accommodate all pupils in 2022 academic year.

Mkirikiti issued the warning following reports that some of the traders had inflated the price for a bag of cement from 17,500/- to 20,000/-.

The regional commissioner asked dealers of cement and other construction materials to be patriotic as President Samia Suluhu Hassan recently allocated over 6.64bn/- for the region for the construction of classrooms.

"All of us have a responsibility to support the government in the execution of the projects," the RC stated as he praised the government for allocating funds for the construction of classrooms in primary schools.

Equally, Mr Mkirikiti hailed the government for allocating 5.1bn/- for the construction of 259 classrooms for secondary schools and 1.4bn/- for construction of 73 classrooms at satellite primary schools.

"This noble gesture will definitely ensure no any child is left out during 2022 academic year" stressed the RC.

Similarly, he tasked Municipal and District Executive Directors (DEDs) directors to make close follow-up to ensure speedy execution of the projects as the timeframe for completion has been set on mid - December this year.

He further underscored the need for value for money aspect to be reflected in the projects.

"Sincerely, on behalf of Rukwa citizens, I thank President Samia Suluhu Hassan for her noble gesture that will see the improvement of key sectors across the country including education.

"At least 73 classrooms at satellite primary and 259 classrooms for secondary schools are under construction. This means no any child will be left behind during the next academic year," he said.

Giving the breakdown, the RC said that Kalambo District Council has received 2.6bn/- for the construction of 59 classrooms in secondary schools and 34 in satellite primary schools while Nkasi District Council has been given 1.7bn/- for the construction of 68 classrooms and 18 for satellite primary schools .

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Business Construction By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The RC further detailed that over 2.08bn/- has been disbursed to Sumbawanga District Council for construction of 87 classrooms and 17 satellite primary schools while Sumbawanga Municipal Council has received 980m/- for construction of 45 classrooms and four classrooms for satellite primary schools.

"We must work around the clock to ensure the classrooms are completed before the end of December this year to accommodate all students who have been selected to join Form One next year. All councils must ensure value for money in the implemented projects is reflected," emphasized the RC.

Meanwhile, the RC has re- emphasized on the importance of continuing taking Covid-19 precautions, insisting that vaccination is the best option.

He reminded the public to take preventive measures against other ailments like Tuberculosis (TB), Malaria and HIV/AIDs which are still claiming people's lives.

"The vaccines are now in every corner of the Rukwa region, I am therefore appealing to citizens to go for jabs. I also call upon health experts and youths in their groups to nvolve themselves in raising awareness to the general public over preventive measures" explained the RC.