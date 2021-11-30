Angola: National Team Finish Sixth in Fiba World Cup Qualifying Point's Average

Benguela — Angola national basketball team ended the first phase of the FIBA World Cup in the sixth position with 209 points corresponding to an average 69.7 points per game.

Angolans just finished above Guinea (7th place) with 204 points, equivalent to 68.0 points average and Central Africa Republic in the 8th position with 183 points and 61.0 points average.

Nigeria finished at the top among the countries in the two groups (A and C) that competed in Angola southern Benguela province after reaching 238 points an average of 79.3, followed by Côte d' Ivoire with 229 an average 76.3 per match and Uganda in third position with 212, average 70.2 points per match.

In Group A, Nigeria is in first position with 5 points, the same as Mali in second, Uganda is third with 4, while Cape Verde is fourth with 4 points.

In group C, Cote d'Ivoire was first with 6 points, followed by Angola with 5, Guinea with 4 and Central African Republic with 3.