Angola: National Team Finish Sixth in Fiba World Cup Qualifying Point's Average

29 November 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Benguela — Angola national basketball team ended the first phase of the FIBA World Cup in the sixth position with 209 points corresponding to an average 69.7 points per game.

Angolans just finished above Guinea (7th place) with 204 points, equivalent to 68.0 points average and Central Africa Republic in the 8th position with 183 points and 61.0 points average.

Nigeria finished at the top among the countries in the two groups (A and C) that competed in Angola southern Benguela province after reaching 238 points an average of 79.3, followed by Côte d' Ivoire with 229 an average 76.3 per match and Uganda in third position with 212, average 70.2 points per match.

In Group A, Nigeria is in first position with 5 points, the same as Mali in second, Uganda is third with 4, while Cape Verde is fourth with 4 points.

In group C, Cote d'Ivoire was first with 6 points, followed by Angola with 5, Guinea with 4 and Central African Republic with 3.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X