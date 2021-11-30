Angola: Interclube Loss Jeopardizes CAF Confederation Cup Qualification

Luanda — Angola's Interclube were defeated away on Sunday by Cote d'Ivore's ASEC Mimosa by 0-2 in the first leg of the third and final knockout stage of the CAF Confederation Cup to put at risk the team's chance to qualify for the group stage.

With this score the Angolan outlet need to win the opponents at home by at least 3-0.

Angola have two more teams in the African Champions League, namely Sagrada Esperança da Luanda Norte and Petro de Luanda both clubs have already qualified for the group stage.