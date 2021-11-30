Angola: AU Defends African Identity Strengthening

Luanda — The commissioner of the African Union (AU), Josefa Sacko, said this Saturday that Africa must affirm its history and identity, having the culture of peace as its priority, for a harmonious and healthy coexistence of peoples.

Speaking at the opening session of the II Edition of the Luanda Biennial, Josefa Sacko said that African governments must place the culture of peace at the top of their priorities.

According to the AU commissioner, the Bienal is an opportunity to address burning issues on the continent, with a focus on conflict resolution and peace building.

"We ask AU member states to coordinate their policies in strengthening African cultural identity and the values we share," she said, explaining that the French and British governments made the historic decision of returning the historic and cultural goods that were imported into the country´s colonial period.

The interlocutor appealed to other potential colonies to facilitate the return of cultural treasures to their homeland, so that the cradle continent can once again create a link with its history and memory, in order to reaffirm its identity and build its future with confidence.