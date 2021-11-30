Angola: Fab Reiterates Basketball Relaunching

29 November 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Benguela — Basketball in Angola is being re-launched and needs the support of the whole society, the head of Angolan Basketball Federation (FAB) Moniz Silva said Saturday.

Speaking at the end of the first phase of the FIBA World Basketball Cup qualification Asia held in Angola's coastal Benguela province, Moniz Silva underscored the new stage the Angolan basketball is going through that requires time and patience from the fans for the national team to return to conquer trophies in Africa again.

"The renewal process is gradual, there is a group of forty players with possibilities of being selected" he said.

The FAB official said he considers as normal the solo defeat the national team had in the qualifier since Angola had faced a much stronger team.

"Here we had only half of those who were in Rwanda and we knew the risk we were taking. In the next window we will be stronger", Mr. Silva said, adding that besides the supply of material the training component is also one of the priorities of the federation for basketball to be widespread nationwide.

