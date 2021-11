Luanda — Angola national amputee football team thrashed 14-0 Zanzibar on Sunday in the first round of the African Cup of football for amputees taking place on Saturday in Dar-es-Salaam (Tanzania).

The goals were scored by Sabino (4), Francisco Amaro (3), Chiquete (2), Hilário (2) and Paciência Felix (1).

Angola face Kenya on Tuesday.

Angola are the title holders of the competition.