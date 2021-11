Luanda — Petro de Luanda beat Progresso do Sambizanga 4-0 on Sunday in the ninth round of the national first division football Championship to remain leader of the competition with 23 points, while Progresso do Sambizanga remain at the bottom of the table with five points.

In other matches Desportivo da Huila were beaten 0-1 by Recreativo da Caála, while Sagrada Esperança beat Académica do Lobito by 1-0 and 1° de Agosto drew 2-2 with Kabuscorp do Palanca.