Rwanda: Minister Gatabazi Criticises Refereeing Decisions in Musanze-Kiyovu Match

Local government Minister Jean Marie Vianney Gatabazi has criticized refereeing decisions made by match officials during the league game between Kiyovu SC and Musanze FC on Saturday, November 27, at Amahoro Stadium.

Striker Abeddy Bigirimana scored a goal in the second half that seemed offside but centre referee Abdul Twagirumukiza ruled the goal on-side, something that angered many Musanze fans.

The Minister posted video footage on his Twitter account after the match questioning the decision made by the referee.

"Ferwafa, does a goal like this require technology to show that the scorer was offside? Or the rules might have changed when it comes to rural clubs? You should be fair otherwise the future of our football is in jeopardy," claimed the former Northern Province Governor in a tweet he tagged Sports Minister Aurore Mimosa Munyangaju.

@FERWAFA harya ubu igitego nk'iki nacyo bisaba ikoranabuhanga kugira ngo mubone ko uwagitsinze yari yarariye cg ku makipe yo mu byaro amategeko yarahindutse. @AuroreMimosa @Rwanda_Sports .Mugerageze kuba abanyakuri nibitaba ibyo Football ntaho yaba igana @rbarwanda @musanzefc pic.twitter.com/c6zTdTyMDY

-- Gatabazi Jean Marie Vianney (@gatjmv) November 27, 2021

In response to Gatabazi's claims, Ferwafa dismissed claims of unfair treatment of local clubs and that its rules apply to all members without bias.

On the Minister's refereeing comments, the football governing body said only the referees' committee has the power to examine refereeing complaints and evaluate whether the assigned referees made a right and wrong call at a given fixture.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The Commission in its discretion determines that the referee has made the wrong decision. Decisions are then made on the basis of the provisions of the law," Ferwafa tweeted.

Nyakubahwa Komisiyo y'imisifurire mu bushishozi bwayo niyo igena ko umusifuzi yafashe icyemezo kidakwiriye. Icyo gihe hafatwa ibyemezo hashingiwe ku byo amategeko ateganya. Ikindi ni uko amategeko ya FERWAFA areba abanyamuryango bose adahengamiye ku ruhande rumwe cyangwa urundi. https://t.co/EHHzIGSaOF

-- Rwanda FA (@FERWAFA) November 27, 2021

The scenario came about ten minutes after Musanze FC players protested against a decision by a linesman who denied them a goal when two of the visiting team's players passed each other from the centre of the pitch and scored.

The linesman, however, ruled that the duo was offside, another decision that sparked mixed reactions from both teams, technical staff and supporters.

Issues associated with refereeing in the topflight league have for years been at the centre of criticism as teams continue to accuse match officials of taking unfair refereeing decisions due to corruption.