Kenya: Embattled FKF Boss Mwendwa Faces Four Charges, Refuses to Take Plea

29 November 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa has refused to take plea on four charges pressed against him by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, citing a violation of his fundamental rights.

The embattled football boss appeared in court this afternoon after spending the weekend behind bars following his re-arrest last Friday.

He was arraigned before Anti-Corruption Court Senior Principal Magistrate Eunice Nyutu who ordered him detained until Tuesday afternoon when she will rule on the matter or whether to admit the charge sheet.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) who grilled him all weekend have preferred three charges of fraudulent acquisition of public property and one count of conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption.

Mwendwa's lawyers led by former Law Society of Kenya boss Eric Mutua protested to the court that Mwendwa's rights were violated following his second arrest.

-More to follow

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X