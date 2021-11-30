Kenya: Ethiopian Minister Labels U.S. Embassy 'Terrorist'

29 November 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By David Mayen

An Ethiopian minister has thrust himself in the eye of controversy after labelling Washington's Mission in Addis Ababa as "a terrorist that should leave the country."

Mr Taye Dendea Aredo accused the US Embassy of provoking violence and accelerating terrorism.

In a Facebook post, he claimed that the US Embassy is fueling tensions by creating fears through issuing of security alerts.

Last week, the embassy warned about the risks of a terror attack in Ethiopia's capital and elsewhere in the country.

It also warned US citizens to leave the Horn state over the risk of escalating violence as the Tigray People's Liberations Front (TPLF) advances to the capital.

"I am writing as a proud citizen, not as a state minister of Ethiopia. US Embassy, Addis Ababa, posted one badly terrorising false information four times in five days. The target is the economy. It is trying to block commercial mobilities to and from Ethiopia by creating fake fears.

"Huge damage has been caused by the repeated terrorist act of the Embassy! Thus, the embassy has unequivocally proved itself to be a terrorist! I think Diplomacy has its own limits and protocols," the minister wrote.

Mr Aredo stressed that Ethiopians do not want their country to be another Libya or Iraq, where the controversial involvement of the US military saw the governments toppled and the countries unable to build new stable administrations.

"Dear US embassy, kindly leave Ethiopia immediately, and gradually Africa".

The minister's statement comes days after the US government asked its citizens to leave Addis Ababa when reports emerged that TPLF rebels were advancing towards the capital.

Other diplomatic missions, like those of Germany, the United Kingdom and Turkey, have also asked their nationals to leave. Zambia has airlifted its citizens.

As of Wednesday, PM Abiy Ahmed announced he would join the front line, where government forces are battling the TPLF, prompting US-led international calls for a diplomatic solution and an immediate ceasefire.

Foreign envoys have been frantically pushing for a ceasefire, though there have been few signs a breakthrough is coming.

On Wednesday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for a swift end to the fighting on his visit to Colombia to mark the fifth anniversary of a peace deal between the government and former Farc rebels.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X