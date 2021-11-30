Southern Africa: Covid-19 - Angola Shuts Borders With 7 Countries in Southern Africa

29 November 2021
The East African (Nairobi)
By Arnaldo Vieira

Angola government has Saturday shut its borders with seven southern African countries to curb the spread new Covid-19 variant.

The countries which are members of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) are South Africa, Botswana, eSwatini, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

Angola has so far recorded 65,130 Covid-19 cases, 63,183 recoveries, 1,733 deaths.

According to the country´s Minister of State and Head of presidential staff Adão de Almeida, the measure will be effective from December 1.

"The decision does not cover Angolan citizens who may return to the country, however, they will be required to observe a 14-day quarantine at home," said Mr de Almeida. He added that from January 1, 2022, flights from India will resume to the country.

Angolan government's move comes after South African scientists detected a new Covid-19 'super-variant' with multiple mutations.

At least 1,000 cases have been found in greater Johannesburg and surrounding areas in Gauteng province in about a week, but internationally. At least four cases have been detected in Botswana.

On Thursday, the UK´s Health Secretary Sajid Javid announced that from noon Friday, South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho and eSwatini would be added to the travel red list and flights from those countries would be temporarily banned due to growing concern over a newly discovered coronavirus variant.

On Friday, Austria, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal and the US among others joined the UK in restricting flights from the SADC.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X