Ethiopia: News - Ethiopia Dismisses Reports of Fatal Attack On Sudanese Forces, Says Measures Taken On Infiltrators

29 November 2021
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — State Minister of Government Communication Service Selamawit Kassa in the Ministry's routine presser has dismissed recent media reports that Ethiopian forces have attacked Sudanese forces during clashes bordering the two countries.

However, Selamawit said the government had cracked down on militants who had recently infiltrated through Sudan.

Media reports quoted Sudan's army as saying on Saturday that "several soldiers had been killed in an attack by armed groups and militias linked to the Ethiopian military in a disputed fertile border region."

Selamawit dismissed the reports and said that since the start of Ethiopia's campaign for its existence, there have been several incidents when infiltrators tried to use the border with Sudan. She said that the government has been making various efforts to repel these infiltrators and prevent them from inflicting damage by taking various measures. The government has continued to take measures, she said.

Sudan and Ethiopia are long standing neighbors and the people of the two countries have a strong foundation of people-to-people ties.

The State Minister further expressed the government's belief that this history and social cohesion between the two countries would enable both to overcome their problems in the face of various incidents that could jeopardize their good relations. AS

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X