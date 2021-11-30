Southern Africa: Covid-19 'Omicron' - Sudan Imposes Travel Ban From Southern Africa

29 November 2021
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — The health authorities in Sudan have issued a decision banning entry to travellers arriving from six Southern African countries, due to the outbreak of the new 'Omicron' mutation of COVID-19 that was identified in South Africa.

Sudanese authorities say that one case of infection with the new mutation has been reported by Khartoum International Airport, regarding a passenger from South Africa.

The ban, effective from tomorrow until February 27 next year, includes arrivals from South African countries Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, and Lesotho. The decision stipulates that entry to Sudan will not be allowed for people who have been in or passed through those countries over the past 14 days.

Sudan's echoes similar bans adopted this week by the European Union, UK, and USA.

