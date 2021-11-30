Africa: Covid-19 Cases Climb as Continent Faces Omicron Variant Threat

Khayelitsha and the Mitchell’s Plain subdistrict have the lowest vaccinations and vaccine registrations in the Cape Town metro area.

As of November 30, 2021, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached 8,644,490 while over 145,314,195 vaccinations have been administered across the continent.

Reported deaths in Africa reached 222,953 and 8,061,545 people have recovered. South Africa has the most reported cases 2,963,679 and 89,822 people died. Other most-affected countries are Morocco ( 949,785 ), Tunisia ( 717,309 ), Libya ( 372,209 ), Ethiopia ( 371,346 ), Egypt ( 357,629 ) and Kenya ( 254,979 ).

For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers. The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well as national and regional public health departments.

AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers.