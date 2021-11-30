Mauritius: Prime Minister Jugnauth Meets the President of Rotary International

press release

The Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, Home Affairs and External Communications, Minister for Rodrigues, Outer Islands and Territorial Integrity, Mr. Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, met the President of Rotary International, Mr. Shekhar Mehta, this morning, at the New Treasury Building in Port-Louis.

In a statement, Mr. Shekhar Mehta underlined that the purpose of the meeting was to apprise Prime Minister Jugnauth of the work that Rotary is doing in Mauritius, while emphasising that all Rotarians in Mauritius are doing an exceptional work.

Mr. Shekhar Mehta said that discussions focused on how Rotary International can help Mauritius as and various topics including the environment, health, and education were brought forth. He remarked that both the Prime Minister and himself attended the COP26 summit and that in line with its global campaign to save mangroves, they today spoke about the reforestation of mangrove plants in Mauritius.

He further stated that he offered to the Prime Minister the possibility of sending fifty children who require heart surgeries to India, where the Rotary International will cater for their medical treatment, free of charge.

Mr. Shekhar Mehta also pointed out that following the request of the PM, the Rotary will consider providing the Government with assistance for capacity building in the health sector, and the provision of doctors in the cardiac area and for COVID-19 related medical treatment.

In addition, he said that the Rotary International will share with Mauritius, telecasting educational materials, that will be converted in French.

The President of Rotary International also announced his intent of providing Mauritius with support to set up additional dialysis centers, provided that buildings are provided by the Government of Mauritius.