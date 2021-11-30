Mauritius: Prime Minister Jugnauth Meets the President of Rotary International

29 November 2021
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, Home Affairs and External Communications, Minister for Rodrigues, Outer Islands and Territorial Integrity, Mr. Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, met the President of Rotary International, Mr. Shekhar Mehta, this morning, at the New Treasury Building in Port-Louis.

In a statement, Mr. Shekhar Mehta underlined that the purpose of the meeting was to apprise Prime Minister Jugnauth of the work that Rotary is doing in Mauritius, while emphasising that all Rotarians in Mauritius are doing an exceptional work.

Mr. Shekhar Mehta said that discussions focused on how Rotary International can help Mauritius as and various topics including the environment, health, and education were brought forth. He remarked that both the Prime Minister and himself attended the COP26 summit and that in line with its global campaign to save mangroves, they today spoke about the reforestation of mangrove plants in Mauritius.

He further stated that he offered to the Prime Minister the possibility of sending fifty children who require heart surgeries to India, where the Rotary International will cater for their medical treatment, free of charge.

Mr. Shekhar Mehta also pointed out that following the request of the PM, the Rotary will consider providing the Government with assistance for capacity building in the health sector, and the provision of doctors in the cardiac area and for COVID-19 related medical treatment.

In addition, he said that the Rotary International will share with Mauritius, telecasting educational materials, that will be converted in French.

The President of Rotary International also announced his intent of providing Mauritius with support to set up additional dialysis centers, provided that buildings are provided by the Government of Mauritius.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X