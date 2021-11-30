Zimbabwe: New Courts Set to Open Next Year

Construction of additional modern courts is proceeding with some expected to be opened early next year, acting Chief Magistrate Mrs Faith Mushure said yesterday.

Speaking after the swearing in ceremony for 18 magistrates at the Harare Magistrates Court, Mrs Mushure said they were a number of projects that the Judicial Service Commission was undertaking.

"Progress has been made and as soon as construction is done, we expect to open the courts early next year.

"We have made good progress and that is the reason why we are adding magistrates," she said.

Mrs Mushure said the JSC is running a number of projects, which will enhance the justice delivery system.

The JSC is on record saying the construction of Epworth Magistrates Court is now at an advanced stage with expectation of completion before year end.

Government intends to set up courts in suburban areas to take justice delivery to the people in line with National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

There are plans to construct magistrates courts in high density suburbs as part of the Government's efforts to improve access to justice.

In Harare's Metropolitan province, magistrates' courts will be set up in Epworth, Glen Norah and Budiriro, while in Bulawayo they will be established in Nkulumane and Entumbane.

The regulations were made in terms of the Magistrates Court Act.