Tanzania: Mtwara Residents to Get 3.1bn/ - in Road Project Compensation

The government will spend 3.1bn /- for relocating residents of living along Mnivata - Newala - Masasi area in Mtwara region to pave the way for the construction of 160-kilometre road.

Tanzania National Roads Agency (TANROAD) Chief Executive Officer Eng Rogatus Mativila told the 'Daily News' that the funds would soon be released.

"The question of compensation has already been processed for all those who will be affected by the project. They will all be paid before the project starts," Eng Mativila affirmed.

He said the project is expected to start early next year as they are in the process of floating tender to get project consultants and contractors.

"Right now we are starting procurement process then we will soon advertise a tender for a contractor and we also hope to get managers so that by March next year the project starts," said Eng Mativila.

He said a total of 3,131people will receive compensation to ensure they leave the area by the end of next year.

Eng Mativila said the project will be implemented in three years and it is expected to be completed before October 2025.

He added that the project will contribute to the country's socio-economic development by reducing travel time and vehicle operating costs as well as improving road traffic safety along the Mtwara Development Corridor.

Eng Mativila said the upgrading projects at the Mtwara Corridor will cost a total of 268.18bn/-with funding from the African Development Bank Group (AfDB).

Beside road construction, Eng Mativila said the project will involve other activities such as the construction of three bus terminals and supply of two ambulances and two x-ray equipment for health centers in three districts along the project area.

Others are construction of dormitories, classrooms, cashew storage warehouses and availing of small cashew nut processing machines.

Eng Mativila said Tanroads will manage and adhere to the required standards when implementing the project.

When signing the funding agreement for the project last week, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance and Planning Mr Emmanuel Tutuba said the project will integrate and open regional markets between Tanzania, Mozambique and Malawi and facilitate various economic activities in the southern regions.

He said the overall development objective of the Mnivata- Newala-Masasi Road Project is to enhance accessibility of the Mtwara Development Corridor, and foster capital development of the region through improved access to the Mtwara Port and improved transport connection with the hinterland via Masasi.