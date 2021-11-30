Tanzania: Govt Allocates 62.5bn/ - for Water Supply in Kagera

The government has allocated a total of 62.52bn/- for water sector development in Kagera region during 2020/2021 financial year through the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASA), in efforts to increase water availability, it has been disclosed.

RUWASA Regional Manager, Engineer Warioba Sanya, explained that until September 30th this year, about 2,659,315 residents of Kagera rural had access to clean water, equivalent to 67 per cent performance.

"Under the Water Sector Development Programme (WSDP) the government allocated 62.517bn/- during 2020/2021 financial year. At least 73 water projects were also being implemented in the region," he said.

Engineer Sanya elaborated that several Strategic Water Mega Projects (SWMP), were being implemented at cost of 128, 599,651,567/- that would benefit about 486,750 residents, mostly in urban centers.

They include Kyaka-Bunazi Water Supply project (Missenyi), Kemondo-Maruku (Bukoba DC)), Kayanga (Karagwe) and Biharamulo Urban.

"The Rwakajunju Water Supply project in Karagwe district is under procurement stage under the funding of the Indian High Commission while the Lake Victoria Water Supply project which is expected to serve Muleba Urban and Biharamulo Urban is under feasibility study," he said.

He further said about 143 Community Based Water Users' Organisations( CBWSOs) had by June 30th, this year already been established and collected 609,352,633/- to ensure sustainability of the water schemes.

Mr Sanya clarified that water availability for Bukoba Municipal residents has reached 90 per cent.

Bukoba Municipality's water needs stands at 13million litres per day while Bukoba Urban Water Supply and Sanitation Authority (BUWASA) production capacity stands at 18 million litres per day," he said.

Police investigate kidnapping incidents

From Meddy Mulisa in Bukoba

Police in Kagera region are investigating a recent incident whereby several people were allegedly kidnapped by unknown criminals who demanded ransom.

Kagera Regional Police Commander (RPC) Assistant Commissioner Awadhi Juma explained that on November 14th, this year, unknown criminals kidnapped Rushulika Boniface (36), a resident of Karagwe district's Rugela village, demanding to be paid 20m/- ransom with Boniface managing to pay 400,000/- as advance payments.

Police were tipped off and launched a manhunt and managed to arrest two suspects. He named them as Lufiga James (24) and Odilo Stephen (36), both residents of Rugela village.

ACP Juma further said on November 19, this year, a group of criminals kidnapped Emmanuel Moses (61) from Murongo village in Kyerwa district, demanding 18m/- ransom.

Following a tip off, police managed to arrest four suspects identified as Murshid Ahmada (39), Issa Jamal (19), Zaino Hassan (24) and Egidius Sekifa (28), all residents of Muleba district.

Investigations were still in progress and the suspects would be arraigned in court when they are completed, he said.