Uganda: Nomination for Vacant Council Positions, Special Group's Kick-Off

The Electoral Commission (EC) has kicked off nominations for local governments to fill vacant positions under the LC5 councils and special groups across the country.

The exercise that started yesterday at the district electoral commission offices, will end today. It is aimed at filling positions that become vacant after the death of elected leaders while other places had not yet voted local council leaders.

Ms Betty Atim Owot, the returning officer for Kumi District, told Daily Monitor that they have three special group slots that need to be filled.

She said the two-day nomination exercise will cater for older persons for Nyero and Ongino sub-counties.

"Most interested persons didn't pick nomination forms, so what they are doing today (Monday) is to fill, then tomorrow they will be nominated," Ms Awot said.

She said some of notable by-elections the district will conduct are for women councillors for Acapa and Ojimoka cells in Kumi Municipality.

The returning officer for Kamwenge District, Mr George William Magezi, said they commenced the nomination for the chairperson of Kamwenge Town Council yesterday.

By press time, the EC had nominated Winnieshine Ninshaba Matovu and Mr Barigye Jackson both Independents.

Ms Matovu said she wants to replace her husband, Benjamin Matovu, who died a few weeks to the swearing-in ceremony. She said she would focus on accountability and transparency.

"I will focus on working for people to see that Kamwenge Town Council developed," Ms Matovu said.

Mr Magezi warned nominated candidates against engaging in campaigns before December 2.

He said six people picked nomination forms, but by close of business yesterday, two people had been nominated.

In other positions, Mr Tinkasimire Yosita Busimwa (NRM), has been nominated as a councillor for older persons for Koma-Katalyeba Town Council .

Kamwenge Town Council has a total of 19 polling stations.

Meanwhile in Kabale, the returning officer, Mr Nadduli Musisi, said there will be no nominations, but instead there will be fresh elections for sub-county councillors in Butanda and Ryakarimira town councils.

The EC has scheduled December 16 as the day when elections to fill vacant positions under lower councils will be held.

Compiled by Simon Peter Emwamu, Vincent Emong, Alex Ashaba, Robert Muhereza