Nigeria: NDLEA Secures Conviction Against 35 Drug Dealers in Akwa Ibom

"It is interesting to find out that crystal meth is found in Akwa Ibom; we have made a seizure of .54kg of crystal meth."

The Akwa Ibom Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), says it has secured convictions for 35 out of the 353 drug suspects arrested in the last five months.

The state NDLEA Commander, Obot Bassey, disclosed this when she spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Uyo on Tuesday.

Mrs Bassey said the 353 suspects were made up of 307 males and 46 females.

She said that apart from the 35 convictions secured, several cases were still pending and undergoing prosecution at different stages in court.

The commander added that a total of 602.307kg of drugs, including cannabis Sativa, cocaine, and heroin were seized during the period.

She said that efforts must be prioritised to create awareness on the devastating consequences of drug abuse and illicit trafficking on youths and the society.

"NDLEA Akwa Ibom command made a lot of arrests and seizures between July and today, we have in our kitty 602.307kg of hard drugs and psychotropic substances. We have also seized counterfeit money of N600, 000 and transferred the same to EFCC.

"We have also transferred a hundred rounds of live ammunition to the police," Mrs Bassey said.

She said the agency has rehabilitated 11 drug addicts to bring them back to normal lives.

A new drug, crystal meth, a short form for crystal methamphetamine, has been found in the state, she said.

"It is interesting to find out that crystal meth is found in Akwa Ibom; we have made a seizure of .54kg of crystal meth.

"Crystal meth is one of the worst kind of hard drugs that one could be addicted to, as it affects the central nervous system.

"It is very difficult to rehabilitate, though one could be rehabilitated, but it is hard. It destroys an individual and most of the time, it is difficult for such an individual to come back to his original state, once addicted," she said.

The commander appealed to the State Government, philanthropists and all individuals to partner with NDLEA to reduce drug abuse and trafficking to the barest minimum in the state "so that we do not have junkies in our state."