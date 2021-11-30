Nigeria: Twitter Has Accepted All Our Conditions - Govt

Twitter.
29 November 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Federal Government says Twitter has agreed to all the conditions it laid out for its operations in Nigeria.

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, who is a member of the committee President Muhammadu Buhari set up to dialogue with the microblogging site, said this when he appeared on Channels Television.

Keyamo said the committee has made significant progress.

"The reason why the president took that step is to recalibrate our relationship with Twitter and not to drive them away from our country."

"That recalibration, we have started it and the President graciously added me to the committee.

"We also set up a technical committee to interface with Twitter and come up with a lot of conditions for them to fulfill for us to lift the suspension.

"It was Twitter that reached out to the Federal Government to say they want to know what and what they can do to straighten up the relationship with the Federal Government and so, we have gone far but I may not, at this forum, let out a lot but we gave them a lot of conditions and they have agreed to all the conditions."

During his Independence Day broadcast, Buhari had said Twitter must meet five conditions before the suspension will be lifted.

The conditions were: Twitter paying attention to national security and cohesion; registering its physical presence and representation in Nigeria; Fair taxation; Dispute resolution and Local content.

On June 5, 2021, the Buhari administration had slammed an indefinite ban on Twitter.

This happened after the microblogging platform pulled down some tweets of the president, which it tagged offensive.

