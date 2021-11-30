Kenya: Brace Yourselves for Morning Rains and Cold Nights, Says Met

The Kenya Meteorological Department has warned Kenyans to brace themselves for heavy rains and low temperatures in the next one week.

Met warns that temperatures are expected to fall to lows of six degrees Celsius in some parts of the country as strong winds with speeds exceeding 12.9 miles per hour to be experienced over some parts of North-western and North-eastern Kenya.

The weather forecaster said rainfall amounts over most parts of the country has been increasing since November 15, 2021.

According to the latest forecast released on Tuesday November 30, rainfall will continue over several parts of the country with highlands east of the Rift Valley, south-eastern lowlands and the Coast expected to experience heavy rains between 20 and 50 milimetres.

This will see Nairobi, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang'a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu, and Tharaka-Nithi Counties experience cloudy mornings with occasional rains and afternoon showers over several places.

A similar weather pattern will be experienced in the South-eastern lowlands counties of Machakos, Kitui, Makueni, Kajiado and Taita-Taveta.

Kisii, Nyamira, Trans-Nzoia, Uasin-Gishu, Elgeyo-Marakwet, Nandi, Kericho, and Bomet will experience afternoon showers and thunderstorms with the nights expected to be partly cloudy with generally dry mornings.

Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma, West-Pokot, Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Busia, Migori, Baringo, Nakuru, Narok and Laikipia Counties will also experience the same weather pattern.

Mombasa, Tana-River, Kilifi, Lamu and Kwale Counties will experience showers in the morning, afternoon and night during the first half of the forecast period while the second half of the forecast period will be generally dry.

North-eastern Kenya counties of Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa and Isiolo will experience morning rains as well as afternoon and night showers over few places during the first half of the forecast period. However, the days are expected to be generally sunny and nights partly cloudy.

"However, rainfall intensities are likely to reduce as the forecast period progresses. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms are expected over few to several places. Nights are likely to be mainly partly cloudy," reads the seven-day forecast covering between November 30 and December 6, 2021.

For north-western Kenya counties of Turkana, West Pokot and Samburu, the days will generally be sunny with possibility of occasional showers over few places

The nights will be partly cloudy with minimum temperatures expected to range between 10 and 27 degrees Celsius.