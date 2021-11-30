Nigeria: Kidnap Trial - Evan's Co-Defendant Dies in Custody

Chiemeka Azinze, Co-defendant of alleged billionaire kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, popularly known as Evans, has died in custody.

Evans has been standing trial along side Joseph Emeka, Udeme Uping and Chiemeka Azinze, for attempting to abduct the chairman of the Young Shall Grow motors, Chief Vincent Obianodo.

The suspects are facing seven-count charge of murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, among others.

According to his death certificate obtained by NAN on Monday, Arinze passed away at 9.08 pm on Friday, as a result of cardiopulmonary arrest.

The death certificate, which was issued by Ajeromi General Hospital, Ajegunle, signed by Dr. B.E Salisu indicated that the deceased, who died at the age of 45, was also suffering from complicated Advanced HIV.

According to officials of the correctional facilities, who spoke under anonymity, Arinze, who was battling ill health, was rushed from the hospital of the Kirikiri Maximum Correctional Center to a General Hospital, where he passed away.