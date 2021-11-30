Nigeria: Federal High Court Plans New Legal Year, Annual Vacation

30 November 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By John Chuks Azu

The Federal High Court has announced the programme for the commencement of the 2021/2022 legal year.

In a circular by the Chief Judge of the court, Justice John Tsoho, some of the events are lined up for December 14 to 16.

The circular stated that the events would be preceded by a special valedictory court session in honour of a former Chief Judge of the court, Justice Adamu Abdul Kafarati, on Monday, December 13.

The court also plans to commence its annual vacation on Monday, to run from December 20 to January 7, 2022, pursuant to the provisions of Order 46, Rule 4 (C) of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedures) Rules, 2019.

The court however directed the litigating public to approach courts nearest to them in Abuja, Lagos, Port-Harcourt for "only matters relating to the enforcement of fundamental rights; arrest or release of vessels and matters that concern dire national interest."

The listed vacation judges and division as: Justices A. R. Mohammed and Z. B. Abubakar for Abuja; Justices Daniel E. Osiagor and A. O. Awogboro for Lagos; and Justices A. T. Mohammed and S. I. Mark for Port Harcourt.

