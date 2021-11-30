Nigeria: Why We Resigned - Gombe APC Exco's

Ward executives of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Yamaltu/Deba LGA of Gombe State yesterday said they resigned from their respective positions in solidarity with Senator Muhammad Danjuma Goje.

Daily Trust reports that the ward executives numbering 178 from the 11 wards of the LGA, announced their decision after a stakeholders' meeting. Controversies have been trailing the resignation.

The state Publicity Secretary of the APC, Mr Moses Kyari, had last week described the resignation as mere propaganda by the Goje political camp.

Speaking to newsmen in Kwadon town of the LGA, Chairman of APC in Kwadon/Liji/Kurba Ward, Muhammad Sani Muhammad, said he resigned in protest against what he called "persecution of Goje."

The erstwhile ward chairman addressed newsmen alongside the youth leader, Abubakar Ali Batari and PRO II, Babayo Maina, who also tendered their resignation.

The chairman of Zambuk/Kwali ward of the LGA, Malam Adamu Beguwa, told Daily Trust alongside other exco members in Zambuk, that he resigned as chairman to protest the incessant attacks on the person of Senator Goje.

Also, Bello Ahmadu Dabji and Maiwada Shuwari, the deputy youth leader and ex-officio, respectively said they have resigned from their respective positions because the government barred them from visiting Senator Goje's house.

Speaking in Kuri town, the Assistant Secretary and youth leader of Kuri/Lano/Lambam ward, Dahiru Ibrahim and Ibrahim Idris Isa respectively, said they've resigned from their respective positions and decided to pitch tent with the senator.

Similarly, Hussaini Ibrahim and Lawwali Abdullahi, the treasurer and ex-officio of Gwani/Shinga/Wade ward respectively, told Daily Trust in Wade town, that they have vacated their respective offices, "in solidarity with the person that brought APC to Gombe State."

On her part, the women leader in Lubo/Difa and Kinafa ward, Mrs Abigail Jimmy, told Daily Trust in Lubo town that she resigned her position to protest the maltreatment of Goje by the APC leadership in the state.

Speaking along the same line, the PRO II of Deba ward, Mohammed Ajuji, said although he remained a member of the party, he decided to resign in solidarity with Goje, because of his achievement in Gombe Central Senatorial District.