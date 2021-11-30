Africa: Omicron's Message - We Need a Combined Strategy to Treat Aids and Vaccinate Against Covid-19

analysis

Despite all the hue, cry and feigned surprise about Omicron, the latest Covid variant, its appearance was as inevitable as the knowledge that unsafe sex can lead to HIV infection, that tobacco causes cancer, or alcohol abuse fills our trauma wards.

There is something terrible and tragically predictable about the way the concurrent crises are unfolding in South Africa and the world.

We live in a world that, through research, is blessed with scientific knowledge and evidence that explains disease and disaster. But we also live in a world where a combination of political paralysis and vested interests in the status quo - however deadly it is to humanity - means we can't act on it.

In June 2021, Maverick Citizen wrote an editorial drawing attention to a presentation by Professor Salim Abdool Karim to the South African AIDS conference, in which he cited a case study of worrying Covid-19 mutations in a person with an immune system severely weakened by AIDS.

To recap, the article explained:

"The bad news was that while she was sick the patient had developed the three mutations in the receptor binding domain of the Beta (501Y.V2) variant, and according to Abdool Karim 'for all...