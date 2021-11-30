Egypt: Mo Salah Named 7th Best Player in World At Ballon d'Or Ceremony

30 November 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Liverpool and Egypt forward Mohamed Salah finished 7th in this year's Ballon d'Or in France on Monday 29/11/2021.

Meanwhile, it was Lionel Messi who claimed the award for the seventh time in history, beating second-placed Robert Lewandowski and Jorginho, who finished third.

The Egyptian Pharaoh has finished as the highest-ranked African and Arab player and also ahead of the likes of Erling Haaland, Romelu Lukaku, Neymar, Bruno Fernandes, Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe, and Kevin De Bruyne.

This marks the third-highest place for Mohamed Salah in the Ballon d'Or, having finished third in 2018 and sixth last year.

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema came fourth ahead of Ngolo Kante (fifth) and Cristiano Ronaldo (sixth).

The Ballon d'Or awards ceremony was held at Paris' Theatre du Chatelet for the first time in two years tonight, after last season's presentation was cancelled due to Covid-19.

