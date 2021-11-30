South Africa: SA Records Over 2,270 New Covid-19 Cases Overnight

South Africa's Covid-19 caseload is edging closer to three million after 2 273 new infections were recorded in the past 24 hours.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), this pushes the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 963 679.

Data shows that the increase represents a 10.7% positivity rate, while Gauteng remains the worst-hit province after detecting 1 909 new cases on Monday.

According to the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research's Ridhwaan Suliman, all provinces are now reporting a peak in additional infections, with Gauteng still the most concerning followed by the Western Cape.

"Case incidence up to 12 new cases per 100 000 in Gauteng and still below two [in the rest of the provinces]," Suliman tweeted, adding that new hospital admissions in Gauteng have been doubling every week.

Citing the Department of Health's latest statistics, the NICD said 25 more people lost their lives to the respiratory disease, bringing the death toll to 89 822 since the outbreak.

In addition, the number of people receiving hospital treatment has since risen by 79 to 2 328 since the last reporting cycle.

Meanwhile, the department reported that South Africa has administered 166 074 vaccine doses on Monday, of which 26 866 were given to children aged between 12 and 17.

This means the country has now distributed 25 448 767 vaccine shots.

In addition, 14 384 276 adults have been fully jabbed, while 16 551 605 over 18s have received at least one dose of the vaccine that are currently being administered in the country.

In addition, the number of teenagers who have since taken the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine now stands at 445 401.

Globally, as of 29 November 2021, there have been 260 867 011 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5 200 267 deaths, reported to the World Health Organisation.