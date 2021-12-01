Nigeria: Apple Awards Wizkid As African Music Artist of the Year

Wizkid/Instagram
Wizkid releases a new album, Made in Lagos.
30 November 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)

Ayodeji Balogun, the Talented Nigerian singer and Grammy-award winner, better known as Wizkid have won the Apple music African artist of the year.

Apple proclaimed him as the 2021 African artist of the year on Tuesday.

Star boy's hit song "Essence," a track from his 'Made In Lagos' album, gained 125 million plays on Apple Music and over 2.8 million Shazams.

While accepting the award, the father of expressed gratitude to Apple, and described the award as a blessing.

He said he was proud to represent Africa.

"Thank you to Apple Music for this award, it's a blessing to get to do what I do, and I'm proud to be representing Africa," Wizkid said.

