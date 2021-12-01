Zimbabwe: U.S.$1million Fraud Trial Hits Snag

30 November 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Prosper Dembedza

The trial of builder George Katsimberis who is facing allegations of defrauding a local land developer of close to US$1million has hit another setback after his new lawyers requested transcripts of previous court proceedings.

Katsimberis was recently dumped by his lawyer Tendai Biti. The accused allegedly duped a local property developer of close to US$1 million in a joint venture to build cluster houses in Borrowdale, Harare.

His new lawyers, Charles Warara and Mr Harrison Nkomo, told the court that they wanted the State to furnish them with three transcripts of the previous court proceedings to enable them to prepare their defence. Katsimberis recently had his application for exception dismissed.

Harare magistrate Mrs Letwin Rwodzi deferred the matter to December 16 for trial commencement.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X