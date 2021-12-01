Nigeria: Islamiyya Pupils Feared Dead As Boat Capsizes in Kano

Over 20 passengers, including pupils of Madinatu Islamiyya School in Bagwai Local Government Area of Kano State, have been feared dead in a boat accident.

The boat capsized while on its way from Badau village to Bagwai town.

The deceased students were said to be on their way to attend Maulud, an Islamic celebration held annually to commemorate the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

According to a source in Bagwai General Hospital, over 40 passengers, including pupils of the Islamiyya School, were involved in the accident.

The source added that about 20 corpses have been recovered so far and deposited at the hospital's morgue.

Spokesperson of the Kano State Fire Service, Malam Saminu Abdullahi, confirmed the incident, adding that the fire service team was still on rescue mission at about 9:15pm.

According to him so far, 20 bodies of the pupils involved and that of other passengers have been recovered.

He further explained that the boat was carrying over 47 passengers out of which 7 were rescued.

"As we speak, the rescue team are there working and so far 20 bodies have been recovered dead while 7 were recovered alive, " he said.