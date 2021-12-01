Nigeria: Buhari Tells Universities to Look for Alternative Funding

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on universities to look for other funding sources as the federal government subventions cannot meet their needs.

"The federal government is aware of the deficit in funding and infrastructure. Concerted efforts are being made to improve the current conditions," said the president. "It is also imperative that universities should come to terms with the present realities, including the challenge of inadequate funding.

Buhari, who spoke at the 56th and 57th convocation ceremony of the University of Benin, said his administration would continue to ensure complete budgetary release for the education sub-sector.

Represented by the Director of the Tertiary Department of the Federal Ministry of Education, Mrs. Rakiya Ilyasu Gambo, the president said the government would find lasting solutions to challenges facing universities and the nation's education sector.

"At a time like this when the federal government is grappling with socio-economic and political challenges, it is important that I reiterate its commitment to finding homegrown solutions that will outlive even my administration. We have so far diversified the economy with a focus on agriculture through the provision of grants and start-up loans for interested people, especially youths," he stressed.

On his part, the Chancellor of the university, Tor Tiv, Orchivirigh Prof. James Ortese Iorzua Ayatse, noted that there was a need for all relevant agencies handling the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) to fine-tune their operations to eliminate salary payment shortages some staff are currently experiencing in some institutions.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Lilian Salami, said the school had introduced a system where certificates of graduating students are ready for collection on graduation day.