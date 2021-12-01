Kenya: East African Wildlife Society Calls for Planting of Trees to Boost Kenya's Forest Cover

The East African Wildlife Society (EAWS) has challenged the government and corporates to support initiatives aimed at increasing Kenya's forest cover.

Noting the importance of forests in supporting livelihoods, EAWS Executive Director Nancy Ogonje said more resources should be channelled towards the production of seedlings as a commitment to increasing Kenya's forest cover by 10 per cent.

"I call upon corporates, counties and government agencies to join hands in improving the seedlings production, this will enable the country to move faster towards attaining the 10 per cent forest cover," Ms Ogonje said during this year's Forest Challenge competition at Kereita Forest in Kiambu County on Saturday.

Kenya's forest cover is estimated at 7.2 per cent. This is below the recommended global minimum of 10 per cent. Out of this, Kenya's closed-canopy forests, which are mainly montane woodlands (water towers), cover only two per cent, compared to the African average of 9.3 per cent and a world average of 21.4 per cent.

The country loses approximately 5,000 hectares of forest annually, a loss that can cause an annual reduction of available water. Kenya is already listed as a water-scarce country by the United Nations.

Forest loss is largely attributed to deforestation, which is defined by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization as the conversion of forest to other land uses.

Forest loss contributes to a reduction of biodiversity and loss of rural livelihoods. It also exacerbates the impact of climate change on ecosystems. Worldwide, deforestation is estimated to account for about 20 per cent of the world's annual greenhouse gas emissions.

The initiative by EAWLS, in partnership with Kijabe Environment Volunteers and Kenya Forest Service, is designed to raise funds for the restoration of degraded parts of Kenya's forests, and water towers.

Committed to ensuring that Kenya's water sources do not dry up, Forest Challenge participants signed up for the exacting, yet fun competition inside the forest where they were required to conquer obstacles before reaching the finishing line.