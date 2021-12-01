Kenya: Economy, Covid-19 to Top Uhuru Kenyatta Address

The revival of an economy battered by the Covid-19 pandemic, response to fresh threats from the virus, national security, succession and actions against climate change are expected to feature in today's address by President Kenyatta to Parliament.

In his annual address, the President will report on progress in achieving national values, devolution and good governance. He is likely to address the conflict between the Judiciary and the Executive, as well as fulfilling the country's international obligations.

Legacy projects

President Kenyatta is also expected to rally MPs to enact legislation to help the government to implement a multi-billion-shilling economic stimuli package targeted at various sectors.

With his administration's last budget for the 2022/23 financial year coming up for consideration by Parliament, the President is also expected to stress approval of resources for his legacy projects and ensure free, fair and peaceful elections.

On the back of national security concerns due to the threat of terrorism and regional crises such as the wars in Ethiopia and Somalia, the President is expected to explain the government's measures to secure the nation.

As 2022 election campaigns get into top gear, the President is expected to prevail upon those seeking to succeed him to keep the peace and eschew divisive politics.

Suna East MP Junet Mohamed, a close ally of ODM leader Raila Odinga, says the former Prime Minister will attend the event.

Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jr said he expects the President to urgently address economic issues and the threat of terrorism.

Upcoming elections

"The upcoming elections are bordering on being divisive. It is important these issues are addressed," the senator said.

Also largely expected in the President's speech is how he intends to deal with corruption, which his administration has grappled with since 2013.

Regarding legislation, only one Bill related to corruption is currently pending in the House. Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi, through the Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2021 seeks to lock out persons charged with corruption and other economic crimes from next year's elections.

The Bill, which is yet to be introduced, also provides for temporary suspension of a state or public officer who has been charged with corruption or other serious crimes related to corruption.

Court orders

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung'wah said he would like the Head of State to address the economic stimulus implementation, the cost of living and obedience of court orders, especially by state officers.

Nominated MP Godfrey Osotsi said he expects the President to talk about various issues of national importance such Covid-19 vaccination and measures to address emerging issues in learning institutions.

Meanwhile, only 120 MPs will be allowed in the 349-capacity chamber this afternoon for the presidential address. This is in compliance with the Health ministry guidelines on containing Covid-19. Members of the National Assembly will have 94 slots, while senators will occupy 26.

In his communication to the House, Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi said: "As we look forward to the special sitting, I reiterate my clarion call to all members to be extra vigilant and adhere to the existing directives and protocols regarding the control and prevention of Covid-19."

The President's address is expected to start at 2.30pm.