Sudan: Doctors Warn of Covid-19 Spread in Sudan

Khartoum / El Fasher — Doctors in Sudan have issued new cautions about the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, and appealed to the public to observe safety precautions such as masks and social distancing, especially during the resistance marches.

The Joint Doctors' Office/Unified Office of Physicians, which represents the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors, the Sudanese Consultants and Specialists Committee, and the Sudan Doctors' Syndicate, warned for the spread of COVID-19, and called on the Sudanese "who will go out on November 30, to adhere to wearing masks, as they play a major role in reducing infection".

The doctors appealed to the public: "The December revolution was and will continue to be a beacon of awareness and responsibility, so let us make these values manifest in our strict commitment to wearing masks in demonstrations and other revolutionary events".

The Doctors' Office says that their checks in various hospitals and other health institutions indicate a significant increase in coronavirus patients. The case index is steadily rising with the neglect of health authorities and the collapse of the health system, which worsened with the recent militia coup."

The health authorities in North Darfur announced, on Monday, that 20 deaths were recorded as a result of infection with the hepatitis C virus, with cases of dengue fever, typhoid and malaria recorded, besides COVID-19.

The director of the North Darfur Health Ministry, Mujtaba El Tijani, said that the Ministry of Health recorded in the past two weeks 20 deaths from viral hepatitis. He added that all of them were pregnant mothers, 10 died in the village of Abu Zereika, nine in the Zamzam camp for the displaced near the state capital El Fasher, and one in the area of Karkar, east of El Fasher.